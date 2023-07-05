Financial Comparison: Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) versus ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and Presto Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. Presto Automation has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Presto Automation.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Presto Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.42 billion 1.77 $142.18 million $0.83 28.07 Presto Automation N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.80% 10.76% 4.04% Presto Automation N/A N/A -94.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Presto Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time. Its voice products use speech recognition technology in the customer order process and connects Presto's cloud-based solution with restaurant point of sale systems by automatically transmitting orders to the restaurant's POS system. The company's vision product consists of a platform-based artificial intelligence powered computer vision software application that delivers unique and real-time insights to operators. In addition, it offers Presto Flex, an all-in-one tablet that can be deployed for a range of applications; and AI-powered computer vision application provides real-time error detection, visual order tracking capabilities, and repeat guest identification, as well as transaction services geared to enhance the customer dining experience, including premium content gaming. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

