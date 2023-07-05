V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $28.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

VFC stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

