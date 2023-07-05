Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

(Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.