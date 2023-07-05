Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of AUROW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 604.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

