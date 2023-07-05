Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Head-To-Head Review

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -33.28% -36.13% -17.43% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Allot Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $122.74 million 0.97 -$32.03 million ($1.00) -3.18 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 320.83 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allot Communications and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allot Communications presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.54%. Given Allot Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

About Allot Communications

(Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

About Wearable Devices

(Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.