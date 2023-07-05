Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) vs. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Head to Head Review

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Free Report) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Aterian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aterian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Breville Group and Aterian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82 Aterian $221.17 million 0.19 -$196.29 million ($2.68) -0.19

Analyst Recommendations

Breville Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Breville Group and Aterian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aterian 0 2 1 0 2.33

Breville Group presently has a consensus target price of C$23.10, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Aterian has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 582.59%. Given Aterian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aterian is more favorable than Breville Group.

Profitability

This table compares Breville Group and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A Aterian -83.64% -41.02% -27.20%

Summary

Breville Group beats Aterian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

(Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans. Breville Group Limited markets and sells its products under the Breville, Baratza, Kambrook, and Sage brands, as well as under third party brands, such as Nespresso and Polyscience. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Aterian

(Free Report)

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; heating, cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Squatty Potty, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, Healing Solutions, Photo Paper Direct, Step and Go, and Spiralizer brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.