Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $106.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $111.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

