Comparing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Free Report) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 2.53% 10.96% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 2 4 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $8.77, suggesting a potential downside of 14.72%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $34.53 billion N/A $833.40 million $0.77 13.35

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Harbor Diversified on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified



Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About Deutsche Lufthansa



Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services, and home delivery market and retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 710 aircraft. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

