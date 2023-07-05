Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) versus C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Critical Analysis

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and C.P. Pokphand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $14.02 billion 4.89 $2.33 billion $0.50 28.14 C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than C.P. Pokphand.

This table compares Atlas Copco and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.42% 31.71% 14.65% C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Atlas Copco pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco and C.P. Pokphand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 2 5 4 0 2.18 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $114.17, suggesting a potential upside of 711.42%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats C.P. Pokphand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

