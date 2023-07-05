Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Head-To-Head Review

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 2.00 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.50 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

