GB Sciences (GBLX) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) is one of 376 public companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $118.41 million -$12.71 million 20.45

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -10,363.32% -69.00% -20.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for GB Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 668 1674 4339 33 2.56

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 111.63%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

(Free Report)

GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

