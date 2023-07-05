Reviewing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Noble Vici Group (OTCMKTS:NVGI)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report) and Noble Vici Group (OTCMKTS:NVGI – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgileThought and Noble Vici Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 1 3 0 2.75 Noble Vici Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 658.37%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Noble Vici Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -29.74% -10.49% -3.52% Noble Vici Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Noble Vici Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AgileThought and Noble Vici Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $176.85 million 0.22 -$20.18 million ($1.11) -0.69 Noble Vici Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Noble Vici Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgileThought beats Noble Vici Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Noble Vici Group

Noble Vici Group, Inc. engages in the IoT, big data, blockchain, and e-commerce businesses in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company develops and manages software for interactive digital media and software consultancy; and provides business and management consultancy services, as well as offers customer service for ecommerce and merchants servicing. It is also involved in the hardware retailing and marketing business; merchants onboarding activities; and online retail business, as well as operates as an affiliate system provider. Noble Vici Group, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

