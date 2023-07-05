Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $10.82

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

