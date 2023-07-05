10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,769.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,655 shares of company stock worth $2,989,044. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $56.74 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.