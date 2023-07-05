Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $20.17 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

