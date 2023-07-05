Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $23.38

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 204.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after buying an additional 389,635 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth about $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

(Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.