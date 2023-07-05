Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $237.33

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.33.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $328.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $177.85 and a 52-week high of $332.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.