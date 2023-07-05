Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $45.17 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

