Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGLE. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

AGLE opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

