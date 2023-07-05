Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $39.17

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

