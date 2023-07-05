Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $180,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.81 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

