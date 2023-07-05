JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $276.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

