Truist Financial Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

