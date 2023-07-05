Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

