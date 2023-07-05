Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 37.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.