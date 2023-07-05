StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
DBVT stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
