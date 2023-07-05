StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

DBVT stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

