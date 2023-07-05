Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.