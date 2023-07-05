Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,258 shares of company stock worth $20,065,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

