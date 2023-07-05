StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

(Free Report)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

