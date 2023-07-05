MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
