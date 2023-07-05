MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

