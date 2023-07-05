LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

