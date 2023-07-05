Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 287,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,744,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 87,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

