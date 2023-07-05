ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.6762 per share. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

