LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
