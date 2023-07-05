LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

