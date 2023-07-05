TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.