TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
