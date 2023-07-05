Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Further Reading

