iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.94. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

