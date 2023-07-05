iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.94. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
