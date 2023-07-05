Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

