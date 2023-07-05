Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

