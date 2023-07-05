Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

