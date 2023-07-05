Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

