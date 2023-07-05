NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.77. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

