Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Primo Water stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

