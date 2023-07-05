New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

New Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

NGD opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

