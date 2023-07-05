StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HEP opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.