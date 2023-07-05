Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

