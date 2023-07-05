Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.10.

Target stock opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18. Target has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

