Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

