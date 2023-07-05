Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,299,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

