Comparing LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 0 4 0 3.00 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus price target of $802.50, indicating a potential upside of 329.63%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $83.44 billion 5.62 $14.84 billion N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship and Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. It operates 5,664 stores. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

