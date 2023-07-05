Analyzing Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Free Report) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -76.69% -51.17% -38.60% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -151.26% -59.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and CymaBay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $11.85 million 0.86 -$14.92 million N/A N/A CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.00 million ($1.18) -9.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Guardion Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics.

23.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Guardion Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

